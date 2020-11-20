Vatican demands explanation after Pope Francis 'likes' Brazilian bikini model's Instagram picture

Pope Francis reportedly 'liked' a picture of Brazilian bikini model on Instagram. This led to questions raised by the Vatican who are now demanding explanations from the photo-sharing platform.
According to the Catholic News Agency, a probe has been launched into the Vatican to find out how the picture was liked by the pope's official Instagram account. Like many high profile accounts, a team of people are managing the Pope's social media accounts.
The pope's like on the picture of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto was visible till November 13. The following day, the photo was unliked.
Check out the picture that was reportedly liked by the pope's official account.
Natalia, meanwhile, made the most of the situation as she reportedly joked, "At least I’m going to heaven."
Natalia's management company, COY Co, also capitalised on the opportunity to say they have received the "pope's official blessing".
Coming back to the Vatican, a spokesperson said Instagram has been asked for explanations. “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," the spokesperson said.
An editor of a Catholic daily newspaper revealed the pope is active on very occasions, unlike Donald Trump.
"He does, for example, approve the tweets – but not the likes – and on very rare occasions he has said he would like to tweet something because of a developing situation or emergency. So he would have nothing to do with this – it’s the communications department, and how this happens … who knows," the editor said, adding that the pope is not like Trump who would sit around to tweet all day long.
