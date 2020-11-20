Vatican demands explanation after Pope Francis 'likes' Brazilian bikini model's Instagram picture

Pope Francis reportedly 'liked' a picture of Brazilian bikini model on Instagram. This led to questions raised by the Vatican who are now demanding explanations from the photo-sharing platform.

According to the Catholic News Agency, a probe has been launched into the Vatican to find out how the picture was liked by the pope's official Instagram account. Like many high profile accounts, a team of people are managing the Pope's social media accounts.

The pope's like on the picture of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto was visible till November 13. The following day, the photo was unliked.

Check out the picture that was reportedly liked by the pope's official account.