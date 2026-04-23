Varanasi Local Guide's Fluent Japanese Stuns Tourists & The Internet; Netizens Say, 'He Is So Talented' - WATCH

A local tour guide from Varanasi, popularly known as Mr Deep, has become an internet sensation after a heartwarming video showing him speaking fluent Japanese with foreign visitors went viral on Instagram. The clip, filmed along the iconic Varanasi ghats, has drawn widespread appreciation for his language skills, hospitality and genuine kindness toward tourists.

Viral video showcases warm Indian hospitality

The now-viral video captures Mr Deep guiding a group of Japanese tourists while effortlessly conversing in their native language. Social media users were quick to celebrate the interaction, calling it a perfect example of India’s traditional “Atithi Devo Bhava” spirit, the belief that guests should be treated like gods.

During the interaction, one tourist attempted to offer him money as a gesture of gratitude. However, the guide politely declined the tip, saying, "Money really isn't that important. People are important."

His response quickly resonated online, with viewers praising his humility and sincerity.

Learning japanese at a young age

Curious about his impressive fluency, the tourists asked where he learned Japanese. Mr Deep revealed, "I learned Japanese when I was 15 years old."

Many users admired the dedication required to master a foreign language without formal international exposure. Language skills like his are increasingly valuable in cities such as Varanasi, which welcomes visitors from across the globe every year.

Social media reacts to the heartwarming moment

The video has amassed more than 1.2 million views and tens of thousands of likes, sparking conversations about cultural exchange and meaningful travel experiences.

Online reactions reflected admiration and surprise One user said, "He wouldn't even accept a tip. He really was just too kind-hearted."

Another said, "Spent the day going around Varanasi and drinking beers with this guy! It was a wonderful time!"

A third user said, "It's so interesting to see his Japanese with an Indian accent."

Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, attracts travellers interested in spirituality, history and culture. Tour guides who can communicate in foreign languages often help visitors experience the city more comfortably, bridging cultural gaps and enhancing tourism experiences.