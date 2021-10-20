ValmikiJayanti : Netizens take to Twitter to pay their tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on his birth anniversary

Every year Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated by the Valmiki Community. This year Valmiki Jayanti falls today, on 20 October, 2021.

Valmiki was born Agni Sharma, a Brahmin from a family of Brahmins. In Sanskrit literature, Valmiki is known as the harbinger-poet.

He is known as Ādi Kavi, the first poet, author of Ramayana. Valmiki is regarded as the Ocean of knowledge on Hinduism. The epic Ramayana was originally written by Valmiki. It consists of 24,000 shlokas and seven cantos (kaṇḍas). His literature is the masterpiece created in Sanskrit. The Ramayana is composed of about 480,002 words. Which is a quarter length of the full text of the ‘Mahabharata’ .

The birth anniversary of the greatest poet of all time is celebrated today, on Valmiki Jayanti. Hindu Mythology was the channel through which people were introduced to the real ideals and ethics of Indian civilization.

People perform Shobha yatra in honour of Valmiki by singing devotional Bhajans. Many people keep his work alive by reading and disseminating his shaloks. Valmiki is also known as the Hinduism's Ocean of Knowledge, and his fame knew no bounds.

As we celebrate Valmiki Jayanti today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes to Maharshi Valmiki:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:58 PM IST