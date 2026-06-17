'Uth Ja Beta, Papa Bula Rahe Hain': Heartbreaking Video Of Father Calling Out Deceased 21-Yr-Old Son Who Died Of Electrocution Outside Vrindavan Temple Breaks Hearts Online

A tragic incident in Vrindavan has left devotees shocked and a family devastated after a 21-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted by a fan-cooler installed near the entrance of the ISKCON temple. The victim, Abhigyan (Avigyan) Gupta, had travelled from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh with his father for darshan when the accident occurred on Monday morning.

According to reports, the Municipal Corporation had installed fan-cooler systems around temples to provide relief to devotees from the intense summer heat. However, one of the coolers reportedly developed an electrical fault and became live with current.

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Father's desperate attempt to save his only son

The incident took place around 10:30 am near the temple's shoe stand. Abhigyan and his father, Amit Kumar Gupta, were removing their footwear before entering the temple when the young man accidentally touched the cooler.

Witnesses said Abhigyan screamed as the electric current passed through his body. Hearing his son's cries, Amit Kumar rushed to pull him away. However, the force of the electric shock threw him back, leaving the 21-year-old trapped against the cooler.

Locals and devotees eventually managed to separate Abhigyan from the machine and rushed him to the District Joint Hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead.

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Viral video captures father's grief

The most heartbreaking scenes unfolded inside the hospital. In a video that has since gone viral, Amit Kumar can be seen refusing to accept the loss of his only son.

Visibly shattered, the father repeatedly called out to him, saying, "Uth ja beta, papa bula rahe hai" (Wake up, son, your father is calling you).

Despite doctors informing him that every effort had been made, Amit Kumar reportedly continued trying to revive his son and even attempted CPR. The emotional footage has moved countless people online.

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Anger over alleged negligence

The tragedy has sparked outrage among local residents and devotees, who have accused the Municipal Corporation of negligence in maintaining electrical equipment during the monsoon season.

Police have taken possession of the body, conducted a panchnama, and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident is underway.