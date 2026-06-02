'Utar Jao Problem Hai Toh': Cab Driver Watches 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' During Ride, Refuses To Turn It Off After Passenger Complains

A cab ride from Noida to Delhi has ignited a conversation on social media about passenger safety after a commuter alleged that the driver was watching a television show on his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The incident came to light through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the passenger described feeling unsafe throughout the journey. The user claimed the driver remained distracted by the show despite being responsible for transporting multiple passengers on a busy route.

According to the post, the passenger was travelling with family members during an intense heatwave, making the situation even more uncomfortable and difficult to address.

"Focus on driving," passenger told driver

Sharing details of the experience, X user @Dreams_realites wrote, “Amid the 45° heat in a moving Ola, the driver was watching ‘Taarak Mehta’! He was heading from Noida to Delhi, with his wife and younger brother."

Concerned about safety, the passenger said he requested the driver to switch off the video and pay attention to the road.

“I politely said, ‘Bhaiya, turn off the screen, focus on driving.’”

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However, the response allegedly left the family stunned.

“The driver’s response was, ‘If it’s a problem, then get out.’”

The passenger explained that stepping out of the vehicle was not a realistic option due to the extreme weather and because family members were accompanying him on the trip.

“Stranded in the middle of the highway with family in 45-degree sun, we sat quietly, forced into silence. The question is, what’s the value of our lives in Uber-Ola? Just in ratings and paperwork?”

Social media users raise concerns over distracted driving

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing concern over distracted driving and the risks it poses to passengers and other road users.

One user commented, “Paying attention to the screen instead of the road is more dangerous than the 45°C heat. The safety of passengers should be the top priority for any ride app, not just ratings.”

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Another wrote, “Absolutely wrong attitude. Watching videos while driving is not just against rules, but also puts lives at risk. Strict action should be taken; reducing ratings is not enough.”

Several users described the alleged behaviour as reckless and unacceptable for a professional driver.

“This is not just carelessness, it is a serious safety issue. No passenger should ever feel unsafe in a moving vehicle like this,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Distraction like this can easily lead to accidents. Drivers must stay fully focused on the road at all times.”