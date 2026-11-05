Usha Uthup's ‘Rasputin’ Performance In Bengaluru Goes Viral, Takes Internet Back To Disco Era - WATCH

Usha Uthup ‘Rasputin’ Performance In Bengaluru Goes Viral, Takes Internet Back To Disco Era - WATCH |

Veteran Indian singer Usha Uthup has sparked a wave of nostalgia on social media after delivering a lively performance of Boney M’s legendary disco track ‘Rasputin’. The viral video reportedly captures the 78-year-old singer performing in Bengaluru on September 18, leaving music lovers pleasantly surprised by her energetic rendition of the iconic number.

Dressed in her trademark saree, sporting a large bindi and adorned with her signature jewellery, Uthup brought her unmistakable charm to the stage as she performed the disco classic.

The clip has been circulating on social media, with users expressing amazement at hearing the veteran singer take on the popular international track.

“Never in my life I thought I’ll hear Usha Uthup singing Rasputin,” one user wrote on X while sharing the video.

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Usha Uthup Brings Disco Classics To Bengaluru

The performance reportedly took place during the Usha Uthup Dynamite Disco Club show, organised as part of the District Logout gig series at Bengaluru’s The Humming Tree.

Apart from Boney M’s ‘Rasputin’, Uthup also entertained the audience with Adele’s ‘Skyfall’ and Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’. Her performance showcased her versatility as she seamlessly moved between international pop, disco and soulful classics.

The video quickly gained attention, with several social media users sharing their reactions to the singer’s performance and her enduring stage presence.

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One user commented, “This seems very unsurprising? She always did pop. I remember attending a pop concert by her in the early 80s or so.”

Another social media user praised her iconic appearance, writing, “love her signature look, always in traditional kanjiwaram /reginal silk/handloom saree, with fresh gajra, gold jwellery, large statement bindi..artistic identity.”