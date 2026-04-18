'US Officials Asked Me To Spy': Travel Influencer Recalls Airport Customs Encounter | VIDEO

In a story that blurs the line between travel blogging and intelligence gathering, American travel influencer Lexie Alford shared her experience at U.S. customs one that hints at how authorities may be eyeing travek influencers as unlikely sources of information.

Alford, known for attempting to become the youngest person to visit every country in the world, recalled the incident in a now-viral video. She had just returned to the United States after extensive travel, including visits across the Middle East.

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What seemed like a routine arrival quickly took an unusual turn.

Her boarding pass had been marked with four “S”s a code indicating secondary screening but she initially dismissed it. At immigration, the first officer appeared unusually friendly, flipping through her passport filled with stamps and engaging her in casual conversation about her travels.

Moments later, she was asked to step into a secondary inspection room.

Although nervous it was her first time being pulled aside the interaction remained surprisingly cordial. A second officer reviewed her passport, asked more detailed questions about her trips, and even expressed encouragement when she mentioned her world record attempt.

But it was what came next that left her stunned.

As the officer escorted her to collect her luggage, he casually made an unexpected request mon behalf of the U.S. government. If she happened to “hear or see anything” during her travels, particularly in countries like Syria or Yemen, she could share that information.

He even offered his phone number, suggesting they could stay in touch if she felt comfortable.

Alford said she was caught off guard and unsure how to react, but took the number out of curiosity. The interaction ended there, and she never heard from the officials again.

Recounting the episode with humor, she described it as one of the strangest airport experiences she’s ever had. With on-screen captions like “The US government asked me to be a spy,” she laughed off the idea, joking that it sounded more like a movie plot than reality.

In an era where influencers travel extensively, document everything, and often gain access to regions that are otherwise difficult to monitor, Alford’s experience raises an interesting question: could social media personalities become the future of informal intelligence gathering?