US mother gives birth to twins; one born in 2021 and the other in 2022

So far what was heard in riddles and fictions, has come true in the United States. In a rare incident, a woman from California gave birth to twins just 15 minutes apart yet on marking it on a different day and year. The younger baby was brought into the world in the last minutes of 2021 while other early in 2022.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, while his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, arrived at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making her the first baby to be born this year at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County, according to the hospital statement.

The note further mentioned that Aylin weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. The fraternal twins have three siblings.

The tweet by the medical center suggested that the chance of twins' being born in different years is estimated to be 1 in 2 million. Two years ago, an Indiana couple welcomed twins in what some people would regard as different decades, one arriving on Dec. 31, 2019, and the other on Jan. 1, 2020.

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” said Fatima Madrigal, the mother of twins in a statement. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group, later stated the delivery was "one of the most memorable" of her career. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. "What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:16 PM IST