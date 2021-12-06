US man lits fire to get rid of snakes, accidentally burns Maryland home worth $1. 8 million

We might have tried out technquies to face or run away when in fearful situations. What would you do if a snake entered your room? Probably similar to what goes your mind right now, this US man too tried to get rid of the reptile. All he did was putting some fire so that the snake goes away of fright. But this wasn't so simple as the act went crazily wrong. It took a catastrophic incident.

A Maryland home was accidentally burned to the ground by an owner trying to get rid of a snake infestation, officials said Washington Post.

The homeowner in a town outside of Washington D.C., was attempting to use smoke to purge the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials. In the process, the homeowner caught the house on fire, causing about $1 million in damage, The Washington Post reported.

Take a look at the some clippings of the house, here:

ICYMI (Tuesday 11/23 10p) 21000blk Big Woods Rd, Dickerson/Poolesville, @mcfrs no injuries, Cause-undetermined/under investigation, >$1M loss, ~75FFs responded, it was dark & cold (~ 25°) NOTE: non-hydrant area, driveway 3/4 mi long off Big Woods Rd pic.twitter.com/hJ4i4Bz8nL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 26, 2021

The post shared on Twitter by Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department indicates that the fire broke out around 10 pm on November 23, and that 75 firefighters were called to put out the blaze that started in the basement.

The post further read to clarify that the fire, caused by placing coals too close to combustible material, was accidental and that no people were hurt. But he said the well-being of the snakes is “undetermined.”

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:20 PM IST