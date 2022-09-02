US man in hospital after 20,000 bee stings, gains consciousness after week

In pic: Austin Bellamy with his mother | Facebook: Shawna Carter

A young man in the US state of Ohio is on life support after being stung by bees thousands of times. Austin Bellamy, 20, was in a medically induced coma Tuesday night, after he accidentally cut into a beehive while doing tree work for a friend, AFP reported.

On Friday, Bellamy was trimming branches of an overgrown lemon tree when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times. His grandmother Phyllis Edwards and his uncle watched the episode unfold from the ground but could not come to his rescue.

Bellamy was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and had to put on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma.

His mother, Shawna Carter, said that the hospital staff had to suction bees out of him. She also said Bellamy also ingested some 30 bees, which took doctors more than a day to remove.

The 20-year-old woke up almost after a week on Wednesday. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery, his family was quoted as saying in reports.