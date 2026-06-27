US Man Claiming World’s Smallest Penis Launches Fundraiser For Medical Enlargement Procedure To Improve Daily Life

A North Carolina man who recently gained widespread online attention after claiming to have the world's smallest penis is now asking the public to help fund a medical procedure he says could significantly improve his everyday life.

Michael Phillips, 38, has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking financial support for a penis enlargement procedure. According to Phillips, the surgery is not intended for cosmetic reasons but to address ongoing medical difficulties, particularly problems with urination that have forced him to rely on adult incontinence products.

"This has been a source of daily frustration and embarrassment especially when traveling which I like to do, and it has affected my confidence and independence," Phillips wrote on his fundraising page.

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Surgery aimed at improving daily function

Phillips explained that he has already contributed as much as he can toward the procedure, which he says includes surgery and specialized injections designed to increase penile girth and improve urinary function.

He emphasised that the treatment will not cure his condition but could make everyday activities more manageable.

"It could mean living with more dignity and independence," he wrote.

The fundraiser has already attracted thousands of dollars in donations, bringing him closer to his stated goal of $22,000.

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Rare condition brought global attention

Phillips first made international headlines earlier this year after telling TMZ that he believed he had the smallest penis in the world, measuring approximately 0.38 inches when erect. He said his decision to speak publicly was intended to challenge body shaming and increase awareness of micropenis, a rare medical condition. Medical experts generally define micropenis as a stretched penile length significantly below the average for adults.

In addition to urinary complications, Phillips says the condition has prevented him from having penetrative sex and has affected his confidence in dating and relationships.

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Controversy over past online behavior

While many online users questioned his claims, Phillips acknowledged that he had previously sent unsolicited intimate photos during online disputes. Speaking to TMZ, he admitted his actions were inappropriate and expressed regret.

"I don't do that any more. I apologize to any woman I may have offended," he said.

Phillips said his goal today is to focus on improving his health and raising awareness about the physical and emotional challenges faced by people living with rare medical conditions. His fundraiser continues to receive support from donors who believe the procedure could improve his quality of life.