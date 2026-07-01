US Firefighter-Trainee Surprises Girlfriend With Rooftop-Style Proposal During Rescue Drill; Viral Video Melts Internet

What began as a routine firefighter training demonstration turned into an unforgettable personal milestone when an FDNY firefighter-in-training surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal during the department's annual Family Day event.

Probationary firefighter Jayson Ralph planned the emotional moment during Family Day at the Fire Department of New York's Fire Academy on Randall's Island. The event, which allows recruits to showcase the firefighting and rescue techniques they have learned throughout their training, became the perfect backdrop for a proposal that no one saw coming.

Mock rescue becomes a real-life commitment

Dasia Moore believed she was participating in a simulated rescue exercise as part of the day's demonstrations. As family members, instructors, and fellow recruits watched, Ralph, wearing full firefighter protective gear, descended the side of a training structure using a rope, appearing to perform a standard rescue operation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, after reaching Moore near a window ledge used for the exercise, the scenario took an unexpected turn. Instead of completing the mock rescue immediately, Ralph got down on one knee and proposed, leaving Moore visibly surprised. She accepted, drawing applause and cheers from the crowd gathered at the academy.

Following the proposal, Ralph carried Moore away from the training setup, symbolically completing the "rescue" in a moment that blended his professional journey with a deeply personal celebration.

Fellow firefighters helped pull off the surprise

The proposal was carefully coordinated with the support of Ralph's fellow firefighter trainees. As the proposal unfolded, several participants raised individual signs that together spelled out the words, "Marry me," creating a memorable reveal for everyone in attendance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Fire Department of New York later celebrated the engagement on social media, joking that the department had gone "all-hands" to help make the proposal a success while congratulating the newly engaged couple.

The heartwarming proposal quickly gained attention online, where many people praised the creativity behind the surprise and the strong sense of camaraderie displayed by the firefighting community. For Ralph and Moore, a training exercise intended to showcase rescue skills ultimately became the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, one they are unlikely to ever forget.