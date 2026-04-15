US Envoy Unveils ‘Freedom250’ Rickshaws In New Delhi, Netizens Question 'America’s Auto Obsession'

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has launched the ‘Freedom 250’ celebrations from New Delhi. Freedom 250 is a year-long nationwide celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence on 4 July 2026.

Vibrant auto-rickshaws (autos) adorned with images of US President Donald Trump and iconic American symbols were unveiled.

"Thrilled to kick-off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring @POTUS and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey. As we celebrate America’s 250th, we also honor the strength and dynamism of the U.S.-India partnership. Stay tuned as #Freedom250 travels across India," Gor wrote on X, sharing pictures from the celebrations.

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Netizens React

The post triggered reactions from netizens on X, who questioned America’s obsession with Indian auto-rickshaws.

"What is America's weird obsession with Indian autos? All you tourist try to flaunt it. We have Cars, but you only want to show this angle. And why are American flags flying in India? If we Indians do the same in your country, you realise how many Wignats will cry foul," one of the users said.

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Another user aslo ecoed similar sentiments, "Why does the West always choose to highlight the impoverished side (Auto) of India, rather than showcasing our electric mobility, buses, or metro? This always raises the concern: are we truly seen as equals?"

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Gor, who presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in January 2026, has been focusing on strengthening ties between the two nations.

Auto-rickshaws in Delhi have previously been used for political campaigns, public health awareness on tobacco, advertising and now even embassy-led events.