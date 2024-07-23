Urinals 'Only For Class-1 Officers' Sparks Outrage On X After Photo Of Reserved Toilet Allegedly Goes Viral From Govt Office

Urinals Reserved Only For Class-1 Officers | Social media

A photo said to have surfaced from a prestigious government office in India exposed the work class divide between employees, where some toilet spaces were reserved only for top class officers. The image which has been now shared online and is going viral across social media platforms, shows two of the total urinals reserved for class-1 officers. This made people call it an "example of classism" and spark an outrage over the case.

Please read the poster carefully and ponder, is this the kind of India you had/have imagined?

Utter shame. pic.twitter.com/SgnovLoBN7 — Mudit Gupta (@mudit_gupta25) July 22, 2024

"Utter shame," said Mudit Gupta who forwarded the image on X to slam the divide. The image is believed to have got originally uploaded on a Reddit page, where, too, it attracted massive response.

As the case was brought to light , it caught the attention of netizens. They couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the classist matter of reserving toilets based of job designations and hierarchies.

They slammed the workplace for doing so through thousands of replies to the post. "It is in various central govt. Departments, same floor but officers have different urinals. They treat themselves next to God," read one of the replies. "Not surprised. Most officers who have come through CSE want separate washrooms," noted another.

Notably, most people weren't shocked about such classifications and reservations made at the washroom. They pointed out it to be no different and rather a quite common case, however, a thing that needs change. "It is everywhere. Unsaid rules and norms," netizens wrote.