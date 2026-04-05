UP Woman Scripts History! Becomes First Indian Female To Cycles To Everest Base Camp In 14 Days

Instagram

In an extraordinary display of endurance and determination, Divya Singh from Uttar Pradesh has completed a rare cycling expedition to Everest Base Camp, conquering one of the world’s toughest mountain routes. Starting her journey in Kathmandu, she spent 14 demanding days navigating steep Himalayan trails, unpredictable weather, and challenging high-altitude conditions.

Riding through extreme terrain

The expedition tested both physical strength and mental resilience. Divya cycled for nearly 10 to 12 hours daily, tackling rocky paths, sharp ascents, and narrow mountain tracks. Several sections of the trail were too rugged to ride, forcing her to carry her bicycle on her shoulders while continuing her ascent toward the iconic base camp.

As she climbed higher into the Himalayas, oxygen levels dropped significantly, making breathing difficult and increasing the risk of altitude sickness. Freezing temperatures, fatigue, and harsh winds added to the difficulty, yet she pushed forward with unwavering focus.

Battling altitude and harsh weather

Reaching Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of about 5,364 metres, is itself a challenging trek for most adventurers. Completing the journey on a bicycle demands exceptional stamina, acclimatisation, and careful planning. Divya’s achievement highlights not only athletic endurance but also meticulous preparation required for high-altitude expeditions.

Emotional moment at the finish

A video shared online captured the emotional culmination of her journey. Standing beside her bicycle against the dramatic Himalayan landscape, Divya proudly held the Indian tricolour, marking the successful completion of her expedition. The moment quickly resonated with viewers, drawing widespread appreciation and admiration across social media.

Celebratory messages poured in as supporters hailed her as the first Indian woman to reach Everest Base Camp by bicycle. The achievement has brought pride to her hometown in Gorakhpur and inspired many aspiring athletes and adventure enthusiasts across the country.