 UP Video: Savage Truck Driver Ignores 'Rowdy' Sitting In Middle Of Road, Hits Him & Continues Unstopped
A footage from UP which is now going viral on social media, shows a man seated in the middle of the road being closely knocked down by a truck driver. It recorded a truck approaching him and tossing him down. His chair was dramatically hit by the vehicle, leaving him falling on the road.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
UP: Truck Driver Ignores 'Rowdy' Sitting In Middle Of Road | X

A man was spotted sitting in the midst of the roads of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and that too, right in front of a police booth there. It was unclear whether the man was protesting against police officials by sitting there or merely seated in a display of rowdyism and power, however, he positioned himself there without fear of vehicles on the busy road. One of the trucks that passed through the route ignored him and his act. The incident was recorded on camera.

A journalist named Ranvijay Singh shared the video on X to report the incident online and wrote, "In front of the police post, a rowdy sits in the middle of the road (translated from Hindi)."

A footage from UP which is now going viral on social media, shows a man seated in the middle of the road being closely knocked down by a truck driver. It recorded a truck approaching him and tossing him down. His chair was dramatically hit by the vehicle, leaving him falling on the road. The truck hit him and continued unstopped.

Regardless of the ruck hitting him, the man didn't move an inch from his position. He continued to stick himself to the road and sit there amid heavy vehicular movement. He toppled down on the ground and his chair fell apart. He rested himself on the road without the fear of being crushed by vehicles on the route. It was learned that a man stood at the entrance of the police booth, however, he took no action over the incident.

