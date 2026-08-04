UP Teacher Caught Sleeping In Kannauj Classroom As Students Watch Mobile Phone; Video Sparks Outrage

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has come under public scrutiny after a video allegedly showed the teacher sleeping during school hours while students remained unattended inside the classroom. The incident has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism over the standard of supervision and discipline in government schools.

The footage reportedly captures the teacher lying asleep on a bench inside the classroom as several students sit nearby, gathered around a mobile phone and seemingly watching content on the device instead of participating in lessons.

Students seen using mobile phone during class

The viral clip has intensified concerns about the learning environment in the classroom. Rather than being engaged in academic activities, the students appear to be focused on a mobile phone while the teacher is seen resting.

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The incident has prompted many social media users to question whether proper monitoring and classroom management were being maintained during teaching hours.

Video shared on X

The video was circulated by the X account "Zingabad," which also tagged the Kannauj Police while sharing the clip online. As the footage spread across social media platforms, it triggered widespread reactions, with many users demanding accountability and appropriate action.

No official confirmation yet

It remains unclear when the video was recorded or whether it reflects an isolated incident. Officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the footage, and no formal statement has been issued regarding the matter.

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Similarly, there has been no official confirmation about whether disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the teacher featured in the video.

Concerns over school accountability

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining classroom discipline and ensuring active supervision during school hours. Educational institutions are expected to provide a safe and productive learning environment where students remain engaged in academic activities under the guidance of teachers.