UP Police photoshops mask on cop, arrested criminal; invites meme army's wrath

Needless to say, netizens noticed the gaffe, with many cracking jokes at the UP Police's expense. While the post has since been deleted from their official handle in remains immortalised in screengrabs that have since been shared hundreds of times.

And while some are cracking jokes about this particular post, others have gone several steps further, scrutinising other, more recent, posts by the police handle that show officials wearing masks. A quick perusal of the comments left on the Gorakhpur Police Twitter account reveals that many are still speculating whether the cops had edited other photos too. Beyond the bizarre nature of the incident however, many on Twitter seem to be rather offended by the lack of editing skills shown by the one who touched up the photo.

Interestingly, there are also 'before' and 'after' posts that show the official and the arrested individual without their edited masks. It is unclear where this particular image came from or whether it has been recreated.

Take a look at some of the posts: