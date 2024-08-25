 UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later

The incident took place in the Mau Aimma area of Prayagraj district under Northern Railway Lucknow division where despite honking, the asleep man failed to respond. This made the loco pilots step down on a note of humanity. They walked up to him and woke him up before they could take the train forward.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

A chilling video of a man sleeping on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has surfaced online. It shows the man holding an umbrella and fallen asleep on the functional track. A train soon approached the track on which this man was resting, the video recorded what happened later and showed how the man was saved from getting crushed under the speeding transport.

Watch video

It was learned that the man was rescued and moved out of the rail tracks due to the alertness of the loco pilot. According to reports, the loco pilot halted the train soon after spotting this man asleep on the train track. The man was then attended and made to wake up. Soon after the man was moved out from the tracks, the train restarted and continued towards its destination.

The incident took place in the Mau Aimma area of Prayagraj district under Northern Railway Lucknow division where despite honking, the asleep man failed to respond. This made the loco pilot step down on a note of humanity. He walked up to him and woke him up before they could take the train forward.

Loco pilot appreciated for his concern

As the video went viral on social media, people acknowledged the efforts taken by the loco pilot. "My salute to such a loco pilot. The poor fellow stopped the train, then woke up the man, lifted him and removed him from the track," they wrote. Meanwhile, netizens also condemned the reckless behaviour of the man who was found sleeping on the rail tracks. Some believed him to be homeless and felt pity for the asleep man as they thought about what condition or situation made him to rest on the tracks.

