'UP elections will be lit': Twitterati amused as images of 'Samajwadi Party perfume' go viral

In a bizzare piece of news that is making the rounds of Twitter, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a perfume named after the party. They have termed it the "scent of socialism".

It is being said that Yadav launched the perfume from Kannauj which is known as the 'perfume city' for its wide range of perfumes.

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

Asked about the nature of the scent, Akhilesh Yadav said: "When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022

Some images of the perfume bottle are also going viral. The bottle has red and green shades with 'Samajwadi Party' ingrained on it with the inscription of a cycle, the party's symbol.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The news is going viral on Twitter but it seems that the perfume is being disliked by many. Netizens were quick to troll the party and the perfume.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:45 PM IST