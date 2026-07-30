Unreal! Rat Turns 'Jewellery Thief' In Karnataka, Hides ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Gold & Diamond Ornaments In Burrow - VIDEO

A jewellery store in Karnataka's Tumakuru witnessed an extraordinary incident after gold and diamond ornaments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh mysteriously disappeared. With no signs of a break-in or theft, the missing valuables left the store's employees completely baffled.

Instead of rushing to conclusions, the staff decided to examine the store's CCTV footage before approaching the police. What they discovered was something no one expected.

Rodent caught carrying jewellery piece by piece

The surveillance video showed a rat repeatedly entering the jewellery store and dragging away ornaments one at a time. The tiny animal was seen carrying the precious items across the floor, earning it the nickname of an unlikely "jewellery thief."

The unusual CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media, with many users expressing amazement at how the rodent managed to move valuable ornaments much larger than itself.

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Staff followed the rat's trail

After identifying the unexpected culprit, the jewellery store employees traced the rat's movements to its burrow. Hoping the missing ornaments were hidden there, they carefully dug up the spot.

Their search paid off.

Inside the burrow, the staff recovered all of the missing jewellery, including 10 diamond-studded gold rings and three necklaces. The successful recovery came as a huge relief, preventing what could have been a significant financial loss for the business.

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Mystery solved without a criminal

The bizarre case highlights how surveillance cameras can help solve even the most unusual mysteries. While CCTV systems are commonly used to identify human suspects, this incident proved they can also expose unexpected culprits.

The video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users calling it one of the most unusual jewellery recovery stories in recent memory.