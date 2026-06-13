United Airlines Flight Faces Delay After Swarm Of Bees Settle On Aircraft's Wing; Get Blown-Off During Takeoff - VIDEO

A United Airlines flight departing from Cancún, Mexico, experienced an unusual delay on Thursday after a swarm of bees settled on one of the aircraft's wings, temporarily preventing its scheduled departure.

According to reports by USA TODAY and FlightAware, the incident involved United Airlines Flight 1275, which was bound for Los Angeles. Social media videos showed a large cluster of bees gathered on the plane's wing while the aircraft remained stationary on the tarmac.

Ground crew members were seen inspecting the situation as airport staff worked to address the unexpected problem before takeoff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bees blown off during takeoff roll

Videos shared online appeared to show most of the bees being dislodged by airflow generated as the aircraft began its takeoff roll. The unusual sight quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users commenting on the rare encounter between aviation and wildlife.

United Airlines later confirmed the incident in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Some bees created a ‘buzz’ yesterday around United flight 1275, which took a short delay while we addressed the issue. The flight safely departed afterwards, and our unexpected guests fortunately chose not to join us for the remainder of the flight,” said Charles Hobart, an airline spokesperson.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airline said there were no injuries and no reports of bees entering the aircraft cabin during the delay.

Flight reaches Los Angeles ahead of schedule

Despite the brief disruption, the flight completed its journey without further issues. Data from FlightAware showed that the aircraft arrived in Los Angeles 12 minutes ahead of schedule.

The incident highlighted a rare type of wildlife-related disruption for airlines. While bees are generally not considered a major threat to aircraft operations, airports routinely deal with various forms of wildlife that can affect flight safety.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wildlife remains a challenge for airports

Aviation experts note that bird strikes pose a far greater risk to aircraft than insects. Birds can damage engines, windshields, and other critical components, making wildlife management an important part of airport operations worldwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Airports regularly implement measures to keep birds and other animals away from runways and aircraft movement areas, helping reduce the risk of delays, disruptions, and potential safety hazards.