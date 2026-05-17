Undertrial Prisoner Shot Dead After Attacking Constable During Hospital Escort In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; CCTV Footage Viral

A routine prison escort in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur turned into a life-threatening confrontation after an undertrial prisoner allegedly attacked a police constable while being transported back from a hospital visit. Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident, now circulating widely online, captures a violent struggle between the accused and the officer tied to him with a rope.

Hospital visit turns violent

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Saturday when a police team escorted three undertrial inmates from Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to the Civil Hospital for a scheduled medical examination ahead of a court hearing. Four police personnel were assigned to supervise the prisoners during the visit.

After completing the check-up, officers began transporting the inmates back to jail in an e-rickshaw. According to officials, tensions escalated inside the vehicle when one of the inmates, identified as Naseeb Singh, allegedly attempted to escape custody.

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CCTV captures street-side struggle

Video footage shows Senior Constable Jasdeep Singh and the accused locked together by a rope as the situation quickly spiralled out of control. The confrontation reportedly began inside the e-rickshaw before spilling onto a narrow street, where both men fell to the ground while grappling violently.

Despite being restrained, the prisoner allegedly attacked the constable using a sharp-edged weapon and repeatedly tried to overpower him. The visuals show an intense struggle resembling a dramatic action sequence, with bystanders witnessing the chaos unfold in real time.

Attempt to snatch service revolver

Police said the accused allegedly made several attempts to grab the constable’s service revolver during the fight. Senior Constable Jasdeep Singh, who is known to suffer from asthma, sustained serious injuries while trying to prevent the escape.

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SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “A police personnel was escorting inmate Naseeb Singh when he suddenly attacked the constable with a sharp weapon. During the struggle, shots were fired from the service revolver and the accused sustained bullet injuries.”

Shots fired amid chaos

Officials confirmed that gunfire occurred during the confrontation as the constable struggled to regain control. The undertrial prisoner suffered bullet injuries during the scuffle and later died.

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The wounded constable was rushed for medical treatment and remains under care as doctors monitor his condition.

Police revealed that Naseeb Singh was facing seven criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and offences under the NDPS Act. Authorities believe the attack was a desperate attempt to escape police custody.

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Investigation underway

Senior officers have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident, including examination of CCTV footage and standard operating procedures followed during prisoner escorts. Security protocols during hospital transfers are also likely to come under review.