'Uncle Jii Toh Chaa Gaye': Noida Office Diwali Celebration Goes Viral As Elderly Staff Member Dances To 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' - WATCH |

Diwali celebrations at a workplace often bring moments of joy and togetherness, but an elderly staff member in Noida managed to make the festivities even more memorable with his lively dance performance. His energetic moves to the popular song Ishq Tera Tadpaave left his colleagues cheering, clapping and thoroughly entertained.

The heartwarming moment has now gone viral on social media, with users applauding the man for bringing an infectious dose of happiness to the office.

Elderly Staff Member Steals The Show With His Dance

The video was shared by Ishika Sahu, an employee at the company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, who captured the spontaneous performance during the office's Diwali celebration.

In the clip, the elderly staff member can be seen dancing enthusiastically to Ishq Tera Tadpaave, displaying impressive energy as his colleagues gather around to cheer him on. His carefree performance soon became one of the highlights of the festive gathering.

Sharing the video, Ishika wrote, “He made our office Diwali celebration more entertaining.”

She also added another caption, “Uncle ji toh chhaa gaye (Uncle stole the show),” perfectly capturing the mood of the celebration.

Internet Praises The Staff Member, Calls For Appreciation

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom appreciated the elderly employee's cheerful spirit. However, several comments also highlighted the importance of recognising and appreciating staff members who often work behind the scenes.

One user shared a heartfelt message for employers, writing, “I don't know you personally, but I would like to share one thing: whoever is working hard and doing their job, always try to keep them happy and make them feel valued. Please make sure to give them some money as well, so they can celebrate Diwali with everyone.”

Another user suggested that the company should reward the man for making the festive occasion special, commenting, “The company should gift him something for making everyone's Diwali special.”

An employee who recognised the staff member from the workplace also praised his personality, writing, “I've seen him so many times in the lift. He's such a gentleman.”

Another social media user expressed admiration for the people who quietly contribute to the workplace, saying, “The kindest and most humble people in the office.”

The viral video has turned a simple office Diwali celebration into a heartwarming reminder that happiness can come from the most unexpected moments. Beyond the dance and the cheers, the reactions also highlighted how small gestures of appreciation can make employees feel valued and included in workplace festivities.