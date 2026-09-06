Uncle Allegedly Buys Niece A Rare White Falcon For ₹3.85 Crore At ADIHEX 2026 Auction In Abu Dhabi - WATCH

Uncle Allegedly Buys Niece A Rare White Falcon Sells For ₹3.85 Crore At Abu Dhabi Auction |

A striking pure-white falcon has become the centre of attention after fetching an astonishing 1.5 million UAE Dirhams, or approximately Rs 3.85 crore, at a prestigious falcon auction in Abu Dhabi. The extraordinary sale took place during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The auction attracted falconry enthusiasts, breeders and collectors, with the exceptionally rare bird emerging as one of the event's biggest highlights.

Pure White Gyr Garmousha draws record bid

The prized bird was identified as an Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha falcon chick. Its exceptionally white plumage and distinctive physical characteristics helped drive intense interest among buyers.

The falcon was reportedly presented by Mark Moglich Falcon Farm, based in the United States. Weighing around 1 kg, the bird measures approximately 16.5 inches in both length and width.

The 1.5-million-dirham deal was recorded during the fifth round of falcon auctions at ADIHEX, underlining the high value attached to rare birds within the region's long-standing falconry culture.

Young falcon enthusiast steals social media spotlight

Alongside the eye-catching auction, a video featuring young falcon enthusiast Shaikha Al Mansoori has also gained traction online.

Shaikha attended ADIHEX with her uncle, who introduced her to the world of birds and falconry. In the clip, she is seen discussing her experience at the exhibition and her fascination with birds.

When asked who sparked her interest in falcons, Shaikha simply responded, “My uncle.” The man beside her then confirmed that he was indeed her uncle.

The sweet exchange prompted social media users to praise their bond, with many finding the young enthusiast's passion for birds heartwarming.

Did her uncle buy the million-Dirham Falcon?

Social media posts accompanying the video have claimed that Shaikha's uncle fulfilled her wish by buying her the extraordinarily expensive falcon.

However, the footage itself does not establish that he purchased the 1.5-million-dirham bird. It primarily shows Shaikha talking about her passion for falcons and acknowledging her uncle as the person who introduced her to birds.

The combination of the record-breaking auction and the touching uncle-niece moment has since made the ADIHEX 2026 falcon story a talking point online.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this video