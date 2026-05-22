'Unbelievable': Monkey Interrupts Census 2026 Workshop In Gujarat, Causes Chaos; Viral Video Leaves Internet Amused

A routine government workshop for Census 2026 preparations in Gujarat took an unexpected turn after a wild monkey casually entered the auditorium during an official training session, leaving attendees shocked, amused, and slightly nervous.

The workshop was being attended by teachers, civic staff, and government employees who were receiving instructions related to upcoming census duties. In the middle of the session, the monkey quietly walked into the packed hall and settled itself inside the seating area as if it belonged there.

Monkey sits beside participants inside packed auditorium

Videos from the venue, now widely circulating on social media, captured the unusual scene. In one clip, the monkey can be seen perched calmly on the headrest of a chair occupied by a woman participant. Trying not to startle the animal, the woman remained motionless while others nearby watched cautiously.

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Another viral moment showed the monkey comfortably sitting on the armrest of another chair while participants avoided sudden movements and eye contact to prevent provoking it.

The atmosphere inside the hall quickly shifted from serious training mode to a mix of tension and laughter as attendees processed the bizarre interruption.

Official’s remark during incident sparks laughter

During the unexpected visit, an official speaking through the microphone reportedly joked that census workers could face similar encounters with monkeys or stray animals while conducting door-to-door surveys and field visits.

The comment triggered laughter across the auditorium, especially as the monkey continued sitting peacefully among the participants without causing harm.

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Calm evacuation conducted for safety

To avoid panic, authorities later announced a controlled evacuation plan. Participants were instructed to leave the hall row by row from the rear side of the auditorium while maintaining calm.

Videos showed attendees quietly exiting the venue as the monkey stayed seated comfortably inside the hall, seemingly unbothered by the attention it had received.

Social media reacts to viral census workshop incident

The clips quickly gained traction online, with social media users flooding comment sections with humorous reactions. Many joked that the monkey had arrived to mark attendance, while others said it appeared interested in joining Census 2026 training itself.

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Several users also praised the calm response of the attendees and officials, noting that avoiding sudden reactions likely prevented the situation from escalating.

Incidents involving monkeys entering public buildings, schools, offices, and residential colonies have become increasingly common in several Indian states due to rapid urban expansion and shrinking forest habitats.