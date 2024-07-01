'Ultraman' Takes Metro Ride In Malaysia's J-Town; Video Goes Viral

A video of a man dressed as 'Ultraman' was seen travelling inside a metro rail in Malaysia. It showed the person flaunting his superhero costume to other passengers on the transport and doing some fight moves. His presence in the transport caught the attention of people, who filmed him on camera. See video

The video was uploaded on XiaoHongShu, a Chinese social media platform. It filmed the incident of an 'Ulraman' raveling in the MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) service in the country.

Visuals showed the man wearing a dress as well as mask to resemble the fictional character. Drawing the attention of passengers, the masked hero was seen recreating iconic poses as if he was fighting some monsters. According to reports, the man got down at the J-Town stop of the transport.

Netizens react after video goes viral

Soon, the video also rolled out on other social media platforms and went viral there. It was shared on a Malaysia-based Instagram page named Thesmartlocalmy, which captioned he video post to read: "Not me posing along with him." The video has attracted more than 35 lakh views as of July 1, 2024. Taking to the comments section, netizens reacted to the 'Ultraman' taking a ride in the public transport. They didn't seem impressed and asked what was the need to do something like this. "Why? Why? Why?" they asked in the comments.