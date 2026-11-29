UK Dog Holly Honoured With PDSA Gold Medal For Bravery After Saving Owner’s Life In Birmingham | PDSA

A seven-year-old Jack Russell terrier has been honoured for her remarkable bravery after helping save her owner's life following a serious accident in Birmingham, UK. Holly repeatedly sought help from strangers after her owner was left unconscious during their morning walk, eventually leading a passer-by to the injured man.

The dog was awarded the PDSA Gold Medal on November 27, one of the UK's highest animal bravery honours, at a ceremony in London.

How Holly Led A Stranger To Her Injured Owner

The incident occurred on January 3, 2026, when Holly was out for her regular morning walk with her owner, Nigel Whatmore. During the walk, Whatmore suffered a severe fall inside an alleyway and was left unconscious.

The secluded location and freezing temperatures made the situation particularly dangerous, as the injured man could have remained undiscovered for hours. With limited visibility from either end of the alley, finding him was not easy.

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Holly, however, refused to give up. She repeatedly ran towards a nearby footpath, trying to attract the attention of people passing by. Her unusual behaviour eventually caught the eye of a local resident, who followed her into the alleyway and discovered Whatmore lying injured.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, while another person stayed with Holly and her owner until the ambulance arrived.

Owner Suffered Multiple Injuries In The Fall

Whatmore was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a concussion. He had also suffered broken ribs, a shoulder injury, head trauma and blood loss. The accident reportedly affected his heart as well.

He had little memory of the incident, recalling nothing after entering the alleyway until waking up in an ambulance with his wife, Laura.

Speaking about Holly's efforts, he said, “She must have been so stressed, but she never gave up."

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Expressing his gratitude, he added, “She really is my guardian angel."

Holly Recognised For Extraordinary Courage

The PDSA Gold Medal is considered the animal equivalent of the George Cross and recognises exceptional bravery and life-saving actions by animals.

Holly was among three animals honoured at the PDSA Animal Awards in London. Her award profile also revealed that the family had lost another dog just weeks before the accident.

During Whatmore's recovery, Holly continued to remain protective of him, further demonstrating the bond she shares with her owner.