UK Cinema offers free entry amid on-going heat wave, but there is a condition

UK-based cinema chain named Showcase has come up with a unique deal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Image credit: Google

The weather department of the United Kingdom has given a warning to the citizens of the nation about extreme heatwaves beginning from July 18. As per reports floating online, UK could see the hottest day on record as temperatures have been forecasted to go upto 41 degrees.

Looking at the heatwave warnings, a UK-based cinema chain named Showcase has come up with a unique deal. It has announced that it will be giving free entry into their theatres so that people could enjoy films in their air-conditioners amid the heat. However, there is a catch.

The offer is only for red-haired citizens. The cinema will give entry to only red-haired people with which they can watch movies at any of their local box offices. Reimbursements shall be entertained by the cinema. The reason for this selected offer is that studies show that red-haired people are more sensitive to temperatures than the rest.

