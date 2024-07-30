UFO Sighting Recorded On Camera? Tourists Chilling In Ibiza Spot Mysterious Light Hovering Near Moon

UFO lights near moon? | X

Did humans just spot an UFO and manage to capture it on camera? When tourists were chilling in Ibiza, one of the Spanish islands, some mysterious lights showed up in the sky, which caught people's attention. They soon went ahead to document the incident and recorded the visuals from their sighting. There's no clear evidence to suggest it to be an UFO or its lights that were seen by people on the vacation at the island.

Take a look at the video

A tourist vacationing in Ibiza reported seeing a UFO flying across the sky during their trip. pic.twitter.com/QqvJCYFUOx — Vicky Verma (@Unexplained2020) July 29, 2024

The video opens to show a few tourists enjoying a beautiful view from the rocks on Ibiza where they suddenly come across two lights in the sky, one comparatively darker and other fainter. People guessed it to be an UFO. Now, the footage is going viral across social media platform suggesting the tourists in Spain to have sighted an UFO.

Netizens react

However, not everyone was convinced that the lights were from an UFO which either carried aliens or had travelled from out of the world. Those in disbelief, pointed out that it was a mere reflection of the moon which hovered near it, giving an illusory scene.

"I only see the moon and a reflection. Reflections go away if you change the angle," read a reply to the video. "The moon isn't a ufo," added another while quashing the claims of it being an UFO. But some still stuck to their idea of it being something out of the universe. "This location is known for it (sighting UFOs)," an X user noted sooner.

There are some reports that suggest UFO activity lighting up the skies in Ibiza. In a blog post from the region, it was allegedly stated that Ibiza has been known for such sightings from a long time now. It read: Normally people don’t report what they see for fear of been associated with herbal or chemical hallucinogenics... locals have witnessed UFO sightings.