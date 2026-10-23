Two Stray Bulls Enter Emergency Ward In Mahoba Government Hospital, Patients Flee In Fear | VIDEO

Two Stray Bulls Enter Emergency Ward In Mahoba Government Hospital, Patients Flee In Fear - WATCH |

Patients at a government hospital in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, were left frightened after two stray bulls entered the emergency ward on Wednesday evening, disrupting medical care and triggering panic among patients and their attendants. A video showing the animals roaming inside the hospital has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to concerns over patient safety and security arrangements.

The incident reportedly took place at the district hospital when the bulls entered through the main gate and made their way into the emergency ward, where patients were receiving treatment.

Patients Get Off Beds As Bulls Roam Inside Emergency Ward

The unexpected entry of the animals caused alarm inside the ward. Patients and their family members scrambled to move away from the bulls, with some patients getting off their beds as attendants tried to protect them from potential harm.

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Hospital attendants managed to drive one of the bulls out of the building. However, the second animal continued wandering through the ward, leaving those present anxious about a possible attack.

The remaining bull was eventually chased out of the hospital. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Visitor Questions Hospital Security Arrangements

Brajraj Singh, who had visited the hospital to meet a friend admitted there, witnessed one of the bulls entering the emergency ward. He expressed concern over the animal moving freely through an area where patients required urgent medical attention.

Singh pointed out that an attack by the bull could have caused serious injuries, particularly to patients who were already unwell. He also questioned the availability of security personnel at the hospital, especially during the night, when guards are expected to help maintain safety on the premises.

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He called for better security arrangements to prevent stray animals from entering the hospital and to ensure that patients and their relatives could access medical care without fear.

The incident has also brought the spotlight back on complaints from local residents and patient attendants about stray cattle and dogs roaming around the district hospital premises.