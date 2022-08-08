e-Paper Get App

Twitterati upset as 'Mumbaiya Wada Pao' listed under Aamchi Delhi

One can live without a better half but not without street food

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Twitter

One can live without a better half but not without street food. People would be offended if they hear someone speak ill about street food items like paani puri or chhole bhature.

The reason being food makes us proud of the state that we reside in. However, there has always been an untold competition between the national and financial capital; that is Delhi and Mumbai. It is ok for people to assume that one cannot get good chole bhature in Mumbai and in a similar way one cannot get good vada pav in Delhi.

A Twitter user called Nikhil posted a picture of a menu where it was written one could get good "Mumbaiya Wada Pao" under "Amchi Delhi". The tweet offended Delhi and Mumbai people at the same time.

Check the tweet here:

One user wrote, "How Dare". Another one wrote, "Delhi 'Heights' lol". A third user stated, "In a few years, Delhites will claim it to be their own, like they have done with Momos".

