Twitterati rush to 'Koo' and 'Tooter' after Twitter faces trouble in India; share farewell memes

The battleground of political opinions, the hotbed of daily controversies, and the magical land of fantastic memes, the microblogging platform Twitter has found itself amidst a huge row in India.

First, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged 'COVID toolkit' matter, with two teams descending on its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, officials said.

Earlier, official sources said that two teams of Special Cell had raided the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital, in connection with the probe into the 'toolkit' matter.

The Special Cell has sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as "manipulative", an official said.

Now, the deadline to comply with the new legal rules meant for big social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, is ending on Tuesday, threatening the operations of the likes of Twitter in India.

According to top official sources, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others, which were required to abide by the rules notified in the gazette of India on February 25 under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, have failed to comply on many accounts till date.

"If social media companies do not obey the rules, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per the existing laws of India," top official sources said.

