Twitterati react to Instagram's TikTok-like feature Reels: Check out hilarious memes

This move by the Facebook-owned company comes within weeks of the Indian government banning 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular short video platform TikTok terming these apps as prejudicial to sovereignty of the country.

Instagram also allows users to share the reels to Explore and gives users the opportunity to access a larger audience, especially since more than 50 percent of accounts on Instagram globally visit Explore every month.

"With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country. People across the big and small cities of India come to Instagram to express themselves safely, and also to be entertained," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India.

"With Reels, we're unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that ignites creativity. With the multiple creative formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram," added Mohan.

Inputs by ANI.