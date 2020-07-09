Twitterati react to Instagram's TikTok-like feature Reels: Check out hilarious memes

Amid the Indian government's ban on TikTok and 59 other Chinese apps, photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels, a new video format, to India. The format has a few similarities to the lip-syncing app as it offers a new way to create and share short videos on Instagram. With Reels, people can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on Reels.
This move by the Facebook-owned company comes within weeks of the Indian government banning 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular short video platform TikTok terming these apps as prejudicial to sovereignty of the country.
Instagram also allows users to share the reels to Explore and gives users the opportunity to access a larger audience, especially since more than 50 percent of accounts on Instagram globally visit Explore every month.
"With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country. People across the big and small cities of India come to Instagram to express themselves safely, and also to be entertained," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India.
"With Reels, we're unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that ignites creativity. With the multiple creative formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram," added Mohan.
