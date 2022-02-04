Twitter user asks Vir Das whether he wrote Rahul Gandhi's 'Two Indias' speech, comedian responds

A Twitter user on Friday asked stand-up comedian Vir Das if he had written Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Two Indias' speech, which the latter had given in the Parliament on Wednesday during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The Twitter user wrote, "Hey #VirDas did you write @RahulGandhi’s speech? If you have kindly change your script, if you haven’t @RahulGandhi please change you speech writer he is watching too much stand up comedy #Parliament."

Reacting to this, Vir said he did not write the speech. "The idea of two nations and many versions have been around for a lot longer than the two of us. The only thing that stays the same, is your predictable reactions," he added.

For the unversed, Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed.

There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

He claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few.

Meanwhile, when Gandhi spoke about 'Two Indias', several Twitter users found similarities with Vir Das's poem by the same name. For the uninitiated, Das had last November faced a huge backlash over his viral monologue at the Kennedy Centre in Washington.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:25 PM IST