Twitter user asked why Aatish Taseer is ashamed of his Pak roots, here is how the author responded

Author Aatish Taseer was on Friday asked by a Twitter user why he is ashamed of his Pakistani roots after he complained of vandalism of his Wikipedia page where he was reportedly described as a "Pakistani writer."

The author responded that he was not ashamed of his roots but it was simply not true because he never lived there and does not hold Pakistani citizenship.

He is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.

Here is a tweet by Taseer complaining to Wikipedia about the vandalism of his page: