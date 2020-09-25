Twitter user asked why Aatish Taseer is ashamed of his Pak roots, here is how the author responded

Author Aatish Taseer was on Friday asked by a Twitter user why he is ashamed of his Pakistani roots after he complained of vandalism of his Wikipedia page where he was reportedly described as a "Pakistani writer."
The author responded that he was not ashamed of his roots but it was simply not true because he never lived there and does not hold Pakistani citizenship.
He is the son of late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.
Here is a tweet by Taseer complaining to Wikipedia about the vandalism of his page:
Replying to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "Dear Aatish. I have just one simple question. Why are you ashamed of your Pakistani roots? As you like to flaunt your Indian roots, why do you get upset when it comes to Pakistan question. Flaunt and love both the nations. No one superior to another."
In response, Taseer said, "I am not ashamed of them in the least bit. I have a Pakistani sister whom I adore. My mother’s family are also from that side of Punjab. But it is simply factually inaccurate to claim I’m Pakistani, as I’ve never lived there, nor ever held Pakistani citizenship."
However, the tweet turned into a sweet banter when his mother, journalist Tavleen Singh, asked, "Should you not have said sisters???"
"OMG: yes! Now stop trolling your son," Taseer replied.
Last year, Taseer lost the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card after the Home Ministry claimed that he concealed the fact that his father was of Pakistani origin.