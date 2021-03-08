Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry’s brush with royal racism, losing protection and more

In a wide-ranging interview, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the colour of their son's skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

The interview aired Sunday with Oprah Winfrey was the couple's first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations likely to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naiveté about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured tabloid attacks and false stories.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The statement led Winfrey to ask "What," incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Winfrey at various points in the interview ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked about the mental health impact.

Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace's human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.

