Twitter erupts into cheers as Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020; PM Modi lauds her 'stupendous performance'

Mirabai Chanu scripted history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. The weightlifter won silver in the Women's 49kg category, opening India's tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo 2020 ! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu ’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India's lone weightlifter there, she was ranked No 1 in the list of Tokyo qualifiers on the basis of her consistent performance recently. She had set a new world record in clean & jerk recently by lifting 119 kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.
"Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning a hard earned and well deserved Silver Medal in the Women Weightlifting competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She has made the nation proud with her amazing achievement," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"What a day! What a win for India. Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics. You've made the country proud today," tweeted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The news has since gone 'viral' on social media platforms, with thousands of congratulatory messages pouring in. Her name as well as "Congratulations India" have now become top trends on Twitter, as delighted netizens wish Chanu well.
"The weight of the entire nation was on her shoulders. And she lifted us clean, into ECSTASY. Heartiest congratulations, Mirabai Chanu , on bagging our first Silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. #Cheer4India" summed up a tweet.
