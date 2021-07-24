Twitter erupts into cheers as Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020; PM Modi lauds her 'stupendous performance'

Mirabai Chanu scripted history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. The weightlifter won silver in the Women's 49kg category, opening India's tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo 2020 ! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu ’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's lone weightlifter there, she was ranked No 1 in the list of Tokyo qualifiers on the basis of her consistent performance recently. She had set a new world record in clean & jerk recently by lifting 119 kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.

