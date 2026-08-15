'Twirling Tri-Colours': Navi Mumbai Airport’s Independence Day Decor Wins Internet - VIDEO

With India gearing up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, Navi Mumbai International Airport has added a patriotic touch to its interiors with a striking tricolour-themed installation. A video showcasing the unique decor has now gone viral on social media, leaving passengers and internet users impressed.

Tricolour bands dance to music

The video, posted by travel content creator @viharini_the_traveller, shows several tricolour bands hanging from the airport ceiling. The bands can be seen twirling and moving in sync with the music playing in the background.

The mesmerising display becomes even more eye-catching as "Pinga Ga Pori" from the film Bajirao Mastani plays alongside the moving installation. The combination of technology, music and the tricolour theme has turned a simple airport decor setup into an engaging visual experience for passengers.

Sharing the video, Viharini wrote, "Have you noticed these dancing decor at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (DB Patil International Airport)

Simple decor but too stunning

Such a brilliant use of technology and music…. You’ll definitely enjoy!!

Try not to miss your flight watching it."

Internet users applaud the display

The video has drawn plenty of reactions from social media users, with many praising the airport's creative use of technology.

One user thanked Viharini for bringing the unusual installation to everyone's attention, writing, "Because of you, we all got the chance to see this."

Another user was equally impressed and commented, "So well designed. Wow."

The installation has added a festive and patriotic atmosphere to the airport ahead of Independence Day. With the tricolour bands moving rhythmically to music, the display offers passengers a memorable visual experience while they make their way through the airport.