TVK Leader Vijay’s Former Driver’s Son Leads Against DMK Candidate In Virugambakkam Seat; Old Video Of Emotional Moment Shared Resurfaces

Early counting trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections created a buzz within Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after its candidate Sabarinathan emerged ahead in the Virugambakkam constituency on Monday.

Sabarinathan, whose father Rajendran previously worked as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s longtime personal driver before becoming his assistant, was leading against DMK candidate Prabhakar Raj in the early rounds of counting, according to television updates tracking constituency-wise results.

A symbolic contest gains attention

Virugambakkam quickly turned into one of the closely watched seats of the election, not only for its political implications but also for the emotional story behind the TVK candidate’s nomination.

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Sabarinathan’s candidature drew widespread attention when Vijay announced nominees across all 234 Assembly constituencies. His selection was seen by supporters as a powerful message about loyalty and grassroots representation within the newly formed party.

The announcement ceremony itself became a viral moment. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sabarinathan broke down on stage, touched Vijay’s feet, and hugged him while the party leader comforted him. His father Rajendran, standing nearby, was also visibly emotional as the crowd applauded.

Viral moment resonates online

Clips from the announcement spread rapidly across social media platform X, where users highlighted the personal bond between Vijay and his longtime associate.

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One viral post read, "Emotional moment on stage. @TVKVijayHQ gave seat to the son of his Driver Rajendran, who has been with him right from his first film! Loyalty can take you to places."

The moment reinforced Vijay’s image among supporters as a leader rewarding dedication rather than political lineage.

TVK’s growing political test

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections mark a major political test for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is contesting all seats in its first large-scale electoral battle. Analysts say early leads in constituencies like Virugambakkam have energized party workers and strengthened the perception that TVK could emerge as a significant new force in state politics.

While counting continues and final results remain awaited, Sabarinathan’s early advantage has already become one of the most talked-about stories of the election day, blending politics, loyalty, and an emotional journey from backstage service to electoral spotlight.