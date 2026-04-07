'Tumhare Paiso Se Pi Hai?': Haryana Woman Gets Aggressive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near Holy Ganga In Rishikesh - VIDEO

A video from Rishikesh has gone viral on social media platform X, showing a woman tourist from Haryana engaged in a heated argument with local police after she was allegedly stopped from consuming alcohol near the banks of the holy River Ganga.

In the widely circulated clip, the woman can be seen confronting police officers who objected to drinking near the sacred river. During the exchange, she claimed that local businesses survive because of tourists and accused authorities of unfairly targeting visitors.

Police personnel, however, maintained that alcohol consumption is prohibited in several areas around the Ganga due to religious sentiments and local regulations. Officers were heard reminding her that the location was a sacred space where such activities are not allowed.

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Husband steps in as scene escalates

As the argument grew louder, bystanders gathered and watched the confrontation unfold. The situation eventually de-escalated when the woman’s husband intervened, urging her to stop arguing and escorting her back to their car.

Rishikesh, often called the Yoga Capital of the World, enforces strict rules banning alcohol and non-vegetarian food in designated religious zones. Authorities regularly monitor riverbanks and ghats to preserve the sanctity of the pilgrimage town and prevent pollution of the Ganga.

Netizens react strongly on X

The incident quickly triggered debate on X, where users expressed sharply divided opinions.

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One user criticised the behaviour, writing, “Once and for all, end this nonsense that ‘if we don’t come, you won’t have food.’ Stop the entitlement. No one called you, you came by choice. This is someone’s home, not something you bought with a few bucks.”

Another demanded stricter action against unruly visitors, commenting, “Either check them thoroughly, register belongings, or ban such tourists completely. These behaviours are dangerous.”

However, some users defended tourists, arguing that enjoying nature with alcohol is common worldwide and should not automatically invite moral policing.

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A different user countered the criticism of tourists, claiming that river pollution existed long before mass tourism and alleging that locals sometimes use environmental concerns to pressure visitors.