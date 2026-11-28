'Tu Yaha Kyu Baitha Hai?': Goa Waiter Confronts Man For Approaching Foreign Tourist Sitting Alone At Beachside Cafe - VIDEO |

You just can't sit with any random stranger without the permission. Specially, if she's a woman. You've to respect her privacy and asked before sitting or start talking. Meta glasses doesn't allow you to record anything , anywhere. I support the waiter. He did his job perfectly.A video from Goa has sparked a conversation about personal boundaries and respecting strangers after a waiter stepped in when a man approached a foreign woman sitting alone at a beachside cafe. The man allegedly pulled up a chair next to her and began striking up a conversation while recording the interaction on his phone.

The incident was captured by X user Lakshay Mehta, who shared the footage online. The video has since drawn attention, with several social media users praising the waiter's decision to intervene.

Waiter Questions Man For Approaching Woman Without Permission

The video shows the man walking up to the woman, who is seated by herself at a beachside cafe or shack in Goa. He then takes a seat beside her and starts talking to her, seemingly without asking whether she is comfortable with his company. Throughout the interaction, he continues recording.

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Noticing the situation, a waiter approaches the two and questions the man's intentions. He asks why the man is sitting beside and disturbing a woman he does not even know.

The waiter appears concerned about whether the woman is comfortable and tries to prevent the interaction from continuing. However, the man becomes defensive and insists that she has no problem with him sitting there and talking to her.

The woman, meanwhile, remains relatively quiet during the exchange. She gives brief responses but does not visibly engage much in the conversation. While she does not explicitly ask the man to leave in the footage, her limited participation became a talking point among viewers.

Social Media Users Praise Waiter's Intervention

Sharing the video, Mehta wrote, "A foreigner was sitting alone in a cafe in Goa when a man came, sat with her and started talking."

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The waiter's intervention received considerable support from social media users, many of whom felt that the woman appeared uninterested in the interaction and that the man should have respected her personal space.

One user said, "Waiter is right here. She doesn't seem to understand English fully which is why she couldn't properly say anything. She looks entirely non interested but the guy wouldn't leave. You are free to approach girls but make sure you read the room quick and leave if she's not interested."

Another said, "You just can't sit with any random stranger without the permission. Specially, if she's a woman. You've to respect her privacy and asked before sitting or start talking. Meta glasses doesn't allow you to record anything , anywhere. I support the waiter. He did his job perfectly."

A third said, "Whatever this case may be, it is common that some leeches start troubling foreigners , give her privacy. Why are you latching on unnecessary. Idiot creep!"