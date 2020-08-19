True love: Viral video shows Swiss farmer airlifting his wounded cow with a helicopter

A viral video showed a cow being airlifted with a helicopter from a mountain in the Swiss Alps. The owner of the animal, a Swiss farmer, had decided to use a helicopter to airlift the wounded cow as he didn't want to risk further injury, reported ABC News.

After the video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the media outlet, several netizens hailed the farmer for going out of his way for helping his cow. A user commented, "Dang. Airlifting your cow is true love. That poor cow must have been scared out of her mind.... worth it if they were able to make her more comfortable."

"Chaotic GOOD vibes, damn, that cow is more loved than me," joked another user.

