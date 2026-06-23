'True Earning Of Life': Retired Tamil Nadu Officer,77, Goes Viral For Feeding Hundreds Of Monkeys Every Week - VIDEO

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While many people spend their retirement years pursuing personal interests, 76-year-old Malathi from Madurai has chosen a different path. The former police officer dedicates a large portion of her pension to caring for monkeys in Tamil Nadu's Tirupparankundram, where she has been feeding them consistently for nearly a decade.

Every Saturday afternoon, hundreds of monkeys gather across temple premises and surrounding hills, eagerly awaiting her arrival. The remarkable bond she has built with the animals has turned her weekly visits into a heartwarming local spectacle.

From public service to compassionate care

Malathi's life has long been centred around service. Before retiring in 2010, she worked in several professional roles, including serving as the Director of Physical Education at Gandhigram University. She also taught at an international school in Kodaikanal and spent 33 years serving in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

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After retirement, she shifted her focus toward animal welfare. Around 2015, she noticed a growing number of monkeys living around the Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple and nearby forested areas, many struggling to find adequate food.

“These monkeys live in forested and hilly regions and struggle daily to find food. Around 2015, I noticed the large monkey population in and around Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple and decided to help them. Since then, I have been feeding them regularly. For many years, I visited the area every day. However, I am now 76, and due to health issues, walking long distances has become difficult. Even so, I continue my service every Saturday,” Malathi told ANI.

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Hundreds of monkeys respond to her call

Despite her advancing age and health challenges, Malathi continues her mission every week. She travels to six locations in and around Tirupparankundram, including the Murugan Temple complex, Saravana Poigai, Palchunaikanda Subramaniam Temple, Mayil Thoppu (Peacock Grove), the Cave Temple area, and the historic Fort region.

According to Malathi, the monkeys have become so familiar with her routine that many come running when they hear her call.

“There are approximately 350 to 400 monkeys across these locations. Every Saturday at around 3:30 pm, when I call them, they gather for food. At some places, nearly 50 monkeys come at once. Around the Cave Temple, there are about 150 monkeys, while Peacock Grove is home to nearly 200 monkeys,” she said.

The weekly gathering includes monkeys of all ages, from tiny infants clinging to their mothers to fully grown adults.

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A bond built on trust

Over the years, Malathi's relationship with the animals has grown beyond a simple feeding routine. The monkeys recognise her presence and respond with remarkable familiarity, reflecting the trust she has earned through years of care.

Animal welfare experts often note that consistent feeding and interaction can create strong behavioural associations in wildlife, though they also encourage balancing compassion with conservation practices.

For Malathi, however, the experience is deeply personal and emotionally rewarding.

“Serving these animals gives me immense happiness and deep mental satisfaction. Their trust and affection bring great meaning to my life. As long as I am physically able, I will continue this mission. It is my sincere wish to carry on this service until the very end of my life,” she said.

What began as a simple act of kindness has evolved into a decade-long commitment. Every Saturday, as monkeys descend from hills, temple grounds and wooded areas in anticipation of their meal, Malathi continues to show that service can take many forms.