Truck Driver Allegedly Loses ₹45,600 To Free Fire Top-Ups After Lending Smartphone To Helper - VIDEO

A social media post claiming that a truck driver lost Rs 45,600 through unauthorised Free Fire in-game purchases has gone viral, triggering conversations about smartphone security, digital payments, and spending on online games.

While the incident has attracted widespread attention online, there has been no official confirmation of the claims or detailed information about where and when the alleged incident took place.

Viral post claims helper made in-game purchases

According to the viral post circulating on X, the truck driver reportedly offered a lift to a young boy and later employed him as a helper. The post alleges that the helper gained access to the driver's smartphone and used it to purchase Free Fire game top-ups worth Rs 45,600 without the driver's knowledge or permission.

The post describes the incident as a costly example of misplaced trust and has since been shared widely across social media platforms.

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However, no official police statement or verified report has surfaced to independently confirm the incident or provide further details.

Social media users debate smartphone safety

The story quickly sparked discussions among internet users, with many expressing sympathy for the truck driver over the reported financial loss.

Others used the incident to highlight the importance of securing smartphones, especially when they contain linked bank accounts, UPI apps, credit cards, or saved payment methods. Several users also pointed out that leaving an unlocked phone unattended can increase the risk of unauthorized transactions.

The viral post has also reignited conversations about spending on online games, particularly purchases involving virtual currencies and premium in-game items.

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Why unauthorised digital payments can happen

Many smartphones allow quick purchases if payment methods are already linked to gaming apps or app stores. If security settings are weak or authentication is disabled, anyone with access to the device may be able to complete transactions.

Although app stores and payment platforms provide security features, users often overlook important settings such as purchase verification and screen locks, making unauthorized purchases easier in certain situations.

What to do if you notice unauthorized transactions

If you discover a payment you did not authorize, act quickly. Contact your bank or payment service provider immediately to report the transaction and request assistance. It is also advisable to change account passwords, review linked devices, and report the matter to the appropriate authorities if fraud is suspected.

Although the alleged Free Fire top-up incident has generated significant attention online, the available information is currently based solely on a viral social media post. Until official confirmation or an investigation emerges, the details should be treated as unverified.