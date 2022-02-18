Trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey is out and so are the memes- Check out the best ones here

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey dropped on Friday and created quite a buzz on social media platforms. The action-comedy film also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The trailer of the film has gone viral online, leaving Khiladi Kumar fans impressed.
After the release of the trailer, #BachchhanPaandey started trending on Twitter and as usual, users brimmed the microblogging site with hilarious memes and an avalanche of their reactions and opinions. Even Instagram started overflowing with funny posts shared by the users.
Have a look:
After watching trailer of #BachchhanPaandey ; every fan of Akshay kumar.. right now #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer pic.twitter.com/7GZPzCXgpB— Teekhi Mirchi (@TheTeekhiMirchi) February 18, 2022
#BachchhanPaandey— Jay (@tisjayyy) February 15, 2022
bringing back the
MAGIC of MASS CINEMA
This HOLI,
GODFATHER #AkshayKumar awaits you! pic.twitter.com/EyZyuAfaSg
#BachchhanPaandey aka @akshaykumar— Arif Shaikh (@arifhs1) February 16, 2022
new look reminds me of WWE Dead man Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/Mb92SdmKYn
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, will hit theatres on March 18.
Check out the trainer here:
