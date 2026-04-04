Tragic! Senior Citizen Crushed To Death In Farrukhabad After Parked Thar SUV Rolls Back; Family Member Had Parked Vehicle Minutes Ago - VIDEO

A tragic incident has shocked residents of Awas Vikas Colony in Farrukhabad after a 70-year-old retired government employee died when an SUV driven by a relative allegedly ran over her outside her own home. The case has sparked concern among locals over reckless driving and the apparent delay in informing authorities.

Elderly woman dies during evening walk

On Thursday evening around 8:30 pm, Sarla Katiyar, a retired employee of the health department, stepped out for her routine walk near her residence located in a lane opposite the New LIC Building in Awas Vikas Colony.

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According to people living in the neighbourhood, a young man from her extended family was reversing a Mahindra Thar inside the residential premises at the same time. Witnesses claim the vehicle was backed carelessly, striking Katiyar and crushing her before anyone could react.

The impact left the elderly woman critically injured, and she reportedly died on the spot.

Silence from family after incident

Following the accident, residents allege that the family attempted to keep the matter private. The vehicle involved was immediately moved and parked inside the house, and no formal complaint was filed with the police.

Family members have so far refused to speak publicly about the incident, describing it as an internal matter. This silence has raised suspicion among locals, many of whom believe the case should have been promptly reported to authorities.

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Police say no official information received

Local police officials confirmed that they had not been formally informed about the incident at the time of inquiry. Station House Officer Kapil Chaudhary of Qadri Gate police station stated that no complaint or official report had been registered regarding the death.

Under Indian law, any accidental death involving a vehicle requires mandatory police intimation and investigation, regardless of whether the individuals involved belong to the same family.

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Residents allege history of reckless driving

People living in the colony claimed that the youth driving the SUV had previously been involved in multiple minor accidents due to rash driving. However, neighbours allege that earlier incidents were quietly settled without legal action because of the family’s social and financial influence.

Eyewitnesses say Thursday’s accident occurred under similar circumstances, careless reversing without adequate caution, but resulted in a fatal outcome.