Tragic! 25-Year-Old South Korean Running Influencer Yoo Ji-won Dies After Collapsing 500 Metres From Finish Line |

South Korean running influencer and KAIST researcher Yoo Ji-won has died after collapsing during the 2026 Seoul Race, just metres away from completing the half-marathon. The 25-year-old, known for balancing competitive distance running with advanced semiconductor research, reportedly lost consciousness at the 20.6-kilometre mark of the 21-kilometre race on October 11.

According to Resonate Voices, emergency responders provided immediate assistance before transferring her to a medical facility in an ambulance. However, she later died. The official cause of her death has not yet been confirmed by medical authorities.

The Seoul Race Organising Committee confirmed the incident in a statement issued to participants on Monday, expressing condolences to her family and pledging to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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Yoo Ji-won Collapses 500 Metres Before Finish Line

The incident occurred at approximately 8:49 am on October 11, when Yoo collapsed with only around 500 metres remaining in the half-marathon.

In its statement, the organising committee said, “At around 8.49am on Oct 11, an emergency situation occurred when a participant in the half course collapsed at the 20.6km mark.”

It added, “After immediate first aid on site, the participant was transported to a medical facility by 119 ambulance for treatment, but unfortunately, passed away.”

Expressing its condolences, the committee said, “We respectfully pray for the deceased’s peaceful rest and extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family facing this sudden sorrow.”

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The organisers also assured participants that the incident would be examined, stating, “We will carefully examine this incident and proceed with necessary follow-up measures without fail.”

Authorities have yet to establish the official cause of death.

Tributes Pour In For The Young Researcher

Following confirmation of her death, messages of condolence began appearing across Yoo's social media accounts. Fellow runners, engineers and athletics enthusiasts paid tribute to her dedication, remembering her as someone who pursued demanding academic goals without giving up her passion for sport.

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Her death has left members of South Korea's running community mourning the loss of a young athlete whose achievements reflected years of discipline and commitment.

With the official cause of death still unconfirmed, the organising committee has said it will examine the incident and undertake the necessary follow-up measures.