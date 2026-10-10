'Track Par Train Kaise Aa Gayi?': Car Hits Darjeeling Toy Train, Passengers Fall Off, Netizens React

'Track Par Train Kaise Aa Gayi?': Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car, Sparks Meme Fest Online |

The Darjeeling toy train was involved in a collision with a car in an incident captured on video and shared online. Some passengers fell from the train after the impact, while a scooter-riding couple was also injured. The footage has since gone viral, with social media users expressing surprise and posting memes about the unusual collision and raising safety concerns.

The footage shows a line of cars on a road alongside the railway tracks. As the toy train approaches, a car hits it, causing some passengers to fall from the train.

Car Hits Darjeeling Toy Train

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Darjeeling Toy Train Live Accident 😱."

Following the collision, social media users flooded the comments section with memes and witty reactions. One comment that caught attention read, "Track par train kaise aa gayi?" (How did the train end up on the tracks?)

The sarcastic remark added a humorous twist to the incident, with users expressing surprise and amusement over the collision.

Netizens React

Several social media users turned the incident into an opportunity for jokes, using familiar meme formats to comment on the collision.

One Instagram user wrote, "Abe bevkuf sahi to khadi thi car pichhe lene ki kya jarurat thi🤣."

Another user sarcastically commented, "Train ki galti hai bhai wrong side aari usko to waha se aana hi nahi chaiye tha wo activa wala to sakal se hi mahan chutiya bolo mahan bewakoof bolo ab kya bole lekin galti train ki hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

"Car chalane ati nahi hai toh ghar bethlo😂😂🤡," wrote another user.

However, besides the cab's collision with the toy train, a couple riding a scooter was also injured in the incident.

About Darjeeling Toy Train

The Darjeeling toy train is one of the region's most recognisable attractions, known for its scenic journey through the hills of West Bengal. The railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts tourists from across India and abroad who visit to experience its narrow-gauge tracks and picturesque mountain views.