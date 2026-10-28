'Toxic Work Culture Is Not Flex': Piyush Goyal Faces Backlash Over Remarks On Indians Working Beyond Office Hours; Harsh Goenka Defends | X

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has sparked a debate on work-life balance after describing Indians as a workforce that is willing to work beyond regular office hours and even through weekends. His remarks, made during a business forum in the Netherlands, have drawn criticism from social media users who believe that normalising excessive working hours could encourage workplace exploitation and burnout.

The controversy has also prompted a wider discussion on whether India's willingness to put in extra hours should be promoted as a competitive advantage or whether employers should place greater emphasis on employees' personal time and well-being.

What Did Piyush Goyal Say About Indians' Work Culture?

Goyal made the remarks while addressing business leaders at the India-Netherlands Business Forum during his visit to the Netherlands on October 27. Highlighting India's young, skilled and ambitious workforce, the minister spoke about the country's willingness to work hard and its potential to contribute to international business partnerships.

“Nobody in India will tell you it’s 5 o’clock. And certainly, no Indian will ever remind you it’s the weekend," Goyal said.

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He described Indian workers as “young, talented, skilled, aspirational" and eager to improve their quality of life.

While the comments were intended to underline the dedication and professional capabilities of India's workforce, they quickly attracted criticism online. Several users argued that working beyond designated hours should not be treated as an expectation or a measure of an employee's commitment.

'Overworking Isn't A Badge Of Honour': Social Media Reacts

Goyal's remarks triggered strong reactions on Instagram, where users questioned the idea of presenting long working hours as a professional advantage.

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One user wrote, “Overworking isn’t a badge of honour," with the comment receiving more than 3,000 likes.

Another criticised the working conditions often associated with such expectations, writing, “Being overworked and underpaid with bad work culture isn’t a flex, Piyush."

A third user questioned the message being conveyed to potential investors, asking, “This is our flex? Overworking, burnout, underpaid?"

X Users Question Whether Long Working Hours Should Be India's Selling Point

The debate extended to X, where users questioned whether the minister's remarks could reinforce unhealthy workplace expectations among companies looking to invest in India.

One user argued that Goyal's statement presented Indian workers as people willing to surrender their personal time rather than as skilled professionals capable of delivering quality work.

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Some users went further, accusing the minister of promoting a “slave mindset" by portraying a willingness to work late and on weekends as an advantage for businesses.

“Why is the commerce minister gloating about such brazen exploitation of labour laws," one post questioned.

Harsh Goenka Backs Goyal, Says Work Ethic Gives India An Edge

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Industrialist and RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka defended the broader argument behind Goyal's comments, suggesting that India's willingness to put in extra effort can be a competitive advantage.

Responding on X, Goenka wrote: “Minister Piyush Goyal may say it jokingly, but there’s a serious point here."

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He added, “In much of Europe, the week’s last meeting is over by Friday 4 pm. When work demands it, Indians will work late into the night and through weekends. It’s a work ethic that gives India an edge."

Goenka's response presented the issue from a business perspective, emphasising the flexibility and commitment that Indian professionals can bring to demanding assignments.